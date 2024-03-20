Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes for March 12 - Incorporeal and Afflicted Nerfs

Afflicted cast time increased to 12 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Incorporeal now spawns closer to the group’s general location.



Developers’ notes: The changes above were originally intended for Dragonflight Season 4, but we decided we’d prefer to have players to experience them sooner.

Fixed an issue that could cause raid bosses to not drop tier tokens as expected.

Fixed an issue where items from the Cache of Overblooming Treasures awarded from the Superbloom were dropping at a lower item level and upgrade track than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented some mounts, such as the Auspicious Arborwyrm or the mounts associated with the Dragonflight achievement A World Awoken , from being accessible to players who previously earned them.

Fixed a bug that caused some gear to unintentionally become as powerful as it will be when Season 4 starts.



Developers’ notes: We’ve set these pieces back to their Season 3 item levels for the remainder of Season 3.

Players can now view the Plunderlord’s Finery Transmog Set on their retail characters as they work towards earning all the pieces during the Plunderstorm event.

Addressed an issue where Afflicted Cry’s debuff duration was increased by 2 seconds instead of its cast time.