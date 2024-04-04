Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes for April 4th - Explosive Caltrops Buffed in Plunderstorm

What an incredible update.
Still don't have my onyx scales, cmon blizz
this mode is okay... but already got renown 40 so gl guys
I can't believe there isn't an achievement I can link in-game to show off my efforts to strangers in chat.
Yes, very underwhelming and also there's still not been a confirmation on whether it ends with new patch or not, with my 2 renown levels a day goal that is np cause I'd be done in 6 more days, but I think they should say something about that since the end is only around 19 days away, if so.