Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes - BM and Survival Hunter Changes Reverted

good
lol wtf
ah the classic hunter cry works again
Blizz: 'O they saw the changes, Revert, Revert!'
is there a child in the command room slamming the big red button that contains these wild changes not a single soul asked for?
Hunters don't need a buff....
Strikes me as a screw up, just remember Blizz is a small indie developer.....
Isn't that the 3rd change that wasn't documented in patchnotes that was reverted since the patch dropped?Are they just THAT bad at their job that they made all this changes by accident or are they trying to push some stealth changes?
Big W to Blizzard for making this a hot fix quickly instead of ignoring it.
Awesome now please fix chi ji on windwalker so I can play the game
lol ...
Hunters out here fighting for scraps while other classes, especially Mages are feasting.
Well that didn't last long xD
It's a lot of drugs, right man, that these Devs use
they should have buffed poor survival hunters.
Oh, they can hotfix this, but fixing the botched rate at which you earn renown in their dumb battle royal is too much work?