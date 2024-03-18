Patch 10.2.6 Extended Maintenance on Tues March 19th

cant wait for the return of brawler's guild tomorrow
8-hour Maintenace. Hope this patch makes it worth the long wait time!
Not expecting the game to be playable tomorrow. Hope I’m wrong, tho.
Sky pirates incoming!
To respond with what the article is missing.For EU Realms it's 3am til 11am CET
NA maintenance until EU release pls thanks awesome love u
Oh no, WoW is down on a patch day. Good thing Stardew Valley is also updating so I have something fun to play in the meantime.... No I won't forget to play WoW, I swear! Maybe...
They mean 6pm, right?
Excited for the surprises in the patch, but fully prepared to be let down lolAlso general reminder that this is a minor patch, so don't expect anything huge. S4 will happen later.
"Extended Sleep Time"That's how I read whenever one of these, now rare events occur! 🤗
1. I'm sick and tired of time-limited events. I honestly wish they'd do less of those.2. What an absolute disaster this "secret" patch has been, huh... I never thought I'd say this, but I would rather know the content beforehand than experience another patch like this. Screw that.3. They better have a pirate-themed transmog or a mount. All this edging isn't worth 10 more achievement points and a battle pet.4. Can't wait for Blizz apologists to tell me how much they love secret patches and no PTR. (/s)
I think surprise patches are ok. I would love to see this patch grant a glimpse into Night squall's travels across the sea. This could be the pre-pre-patch of The War Within. Use this limited time event style release to share what would be produced in books that were released prior to the expansions of the past. TELL THE STORY INSIDE THE GAME! Not in other media. We could travel to a variety of islands already visited and some new unvisited territories that may have relevance once TWW releases. Give us a glimpse to the overall reason we are moving forward into The World Soul Saga. Lay the foundation of deeper motives of our protagonists. Let us establish that we can finally use the port that has sat unused in Gadgetzhan (Tanaris) since the Cataclysm. If we are traveling to Khaz Algar, then this would be a prime port to utilize. Use portals in capital cities to the Caverns of Time, then fly to Gadgetzhan to use port to Khaz Algar. There is so much potential in story telling through special patches like this. I am excited to see what comes next.
tbh I think they should double down on the secrecy and lack of PTR. My concern was that they were being secretive because they were falling behind and need to delay.. But seems like they're doing just fine if the patch is tomorrow, It's right on time.The only people who are mad are the sweaty losers looking to eek out some tiny metagame advantage, Whether it's FOTM swapping, or speculating on tradeskill mats, or any of the things people do before a patch.Sorry, but it's better this way.
Let's see if the most overhyped minor patch in WoW's history lives up to the expectations.
no matter what does or doesn't come tomorrow, everyone will be so upset about it. Or the lack of it. Even if it's the best thing we've ever seen, people will be upset they had to wait for it. there is no way people will just accept what they're given and enjoy it. we just don't do that anymore. i hope we log in, they give us a pirate hat, a pug in a pirate hat, and a shark mount, and that's the end. Then, people can be mad at getting exactly what they want.