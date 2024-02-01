Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal Pet Battle Roundup

Great guide as always Buuloki :) thanks
I wonder what the reason is to hide them in the pet journal? Seems like a bad precedent, leaving us to go to wowhead to figure out what pets are truly available.
I also noticed that Polished Pet Charms now have a higher stack limit. Dunno what it is now, but it was max stack of 1000, so getting the expensive Baubleworm would have required 10 stacks of polished pet charms.My PPCs are in my bank, used to be two stacks, now it's just one stack. So yay more bag space.However, i do not recall getting mail with my converted Shiny Pet Charms...