Patch 10.2.5 PTR Class Tuning Build 52554 - Shadow Priest Buffs

Some?Its one ^&*!ing thing
Is this a joke?This doesn’t even scratch the surface of under performing or over performing specs.
Well, hopefully this is to reflect class tuning they having coming within the next week.These two things though aren't like even remotely close to what is needed still.
Its just a reverted nerf from one of the 800 nerfs from S2 XD
Your kidding right? Are we leaving Dh and Bm hunter the way they are? And lets not even start talking about the state of mage atm in raid. Never seen worse desicions made by the blizz team ever.
BuffS? As in... plural?How about like... WW monk or WARRIOR? ANY spec!
Overselling it a bit with the title here haha
Hope elemental gets some love soon. Earthquake ( well just spenders in general) need some buffs right now as they do such little damage.
God wowhead commenters are so %^&*ing dumb. These aren't meant to be patch notes or even a real balance pass, just a few devs tweaking things on the ptr. Wait for official patch notes before you start freaking out.
?
Yep paladin looks just about right ..a big nothing for them :D I guess they can be happy they are not nerfed so they dont fall under the augment evokers to the very last dps spot :_DNerf ret paladins Blizz I dare you. It would be the biggest troll move ever ..and give a flat 5% damage buff for dh, rogue and hunter just for good measure xDDRetail players remember ..this week you got nothing for classes ..they just gave some minor changes for boss fights in raid. Look at the season of discovery updates. It is very clear where Blizz priorities lie :D retail players mean nothing apparently a few weeks into a new season. GJ devs! :D
Not expecting this to be all the changes but, Ret is second from the worst spec in the raid and I dont even know if this judgement change is a buff or nerf.
Dw, surely mind sear returns, it just hasn't been announced yet. Surely.
Lets go shadow is now fixed
LOLOL NICE JEBAIT!