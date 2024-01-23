Patch 10.2.5 Hotfixes for January 23, 2024 - Murazond's Rise Nerfs, Demonology Imp Pulling Fix

Hotfixes

Paladin



Holy



Fixed an issue that caused Consecrations from Righteous Judgment to be despawned by new Consecrations.

Fixed an issue that caused Consecrations from Righteous Judgment to be despawned by new Consecrations. Fixed an issue that caused Blessing of Autumn to not reduce the cooldown of Avenging Wrath.

Demonology



Fixed an issue where Wild Imps summoned by Spiteful Reconstitution would fixate on far away targets.

Mythic+



Dawn of the Infinite: Rise of Murozond



Valow, Timesworn Keeper health reduced by 16%.

Valow, Timesworn Keeper health reduced by 16%. Lerai, Timesworn Maiden health reduced by 16%, and Ancient Radiance recast time increased.

Spurlok, Timesworn Sentinel health reduced by 16%, and Shrouding Sandstorm's recast time increased.

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper Radiant Barrier damage absorb reduced by 15%.

Infinite Riftmage health reduced by 10%, and Infinite Burn recast time increased.

Time-Lost Battlefield Battle Senses / Thirst for Battle damage reduced by 20%, and Bladestorm movement reduction increased from 33% to 50%.

Chrono-Lord Deios Temporal Breath initial damage reduced by 16%, and damage-over-time effect reduced by 14%.

Infinite Keeper health reduced by 10%, and Chronal Burn damage reduced by 15%, and Infinite Blast damage reduced by 10%.

Resolved an issue causing the Mettle effect from Infurious Warboots of Impunity, Infurious Footwraps of Indemnity, Infurious Boots of Reprieve, and Infurious Binding of Gesticulation to not trigger when interrupting spells.

Shaman



Resolved an issue causing the Mettle effect from Infurious Boots of Reprieve to grant less stats than intended when triggering the effect using Earthgrab Totem and Capacitor Totem.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic, Season of Discovery, and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.