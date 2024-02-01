Patch 10.2.5 Hotfixes for February 1, 2024 - Mythic+ Bug Fixes, Mage's Shifting Power Visual

Hotfixes

Fixed an issue in which the achievement Battle Mender: Season 3 was not providing progress.

Mage



Shifting Power's visual will now appear smaller and should be less disruptive for the Mage's allies.

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope



Fyrakk the Blazing



Flamebound and Shadowbound are no longer private auras.

Flamebound and Shadowbound are no longer private auras. Developers’ notes: We've observed that the common strategy for players executing the Flamebound and Shadowbound mechanics on Mythic Fyrakk involves cumbersome addon/macro setup and execution. Our goal with this change is to remove this burden for players who are progressing on this encounter and refocus the challenge on the gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the enemies around Lady Velendras Ravencrest do not have linked aggro.

Fixed an issue where Manifested Timeways can occasionally cast Unwind during keystones.

Fixed an issue where the Ancient Protectors encounter can fail to respawn.

Fixed an issue where Archmage Sol can cast Cinderbolt Storm twice after gaining Fire Affinity.

Fixed an issue where the mages before Archmage Sol were not resetting their health after they left combat.

Fixed an issue causing several multi-hit Battle Pet abilities to have a chance to ignore on-death passives such as Undead or Mechanical resurrection.

Fixed an issue causing Stoneform and Fireblood to trigger a longer cooldown for Gladiator's Medallion than intended.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic, Season of Discovery, and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.