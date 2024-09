Participate in the Arena World Championsip Open Bracket - New Exclusive Banner Toy for Participation

With the launch of, we're returning the seasonal approach to the Arena World Championship. The AWC will begin September 27, with four online qualifier Cups leading into an epic Season Grand Finals boasting a $300,000 (USD) prize pool and the chance to be crownedfirst Champions.Beginning today, teams in Europe and North America can sign up on Raider.IO forSeason 1 Cups, where they'll earn the new in-gameas they battle for their chance at advancing to the Grand Finals. This banner will be exclusively available via the Arena World Championship program for the first time. There will be four open Cups per region, where teams will compete for points and $20,000 (USD) prize money per Cup. After all the Cups and the AWC Gauntlet, the remaining four teams in each region will face off in the Season 1 Grand Finals for their share of the combined $300,000 (USD) prize pool!