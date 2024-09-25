Participate in the Arena World Championsip Open Bracket - New Exclusive Banner Toy for Participation

The Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International return in The War Within™, with all new seasons starting September 27.
With the launch of The War Within
, we're returning the seasonal approach to the Arena World Championship. The AWC will begin September 27, with four online qualifier Cups leading into an epic Season Grand Finals boasting a $300,000 (USD) prize pool and the chance to be crowned The War Within's
first Champions.
Beginning today, teams in Europe and North America
can sign up on Raider.IO for The War Within
Season 1 Cups, where they'll earn the new in-game Forged Banner of the Algari
as they battle for their chance at advancing to the Grand Finals. This banner will be exclusively available via the Arena World Championship program for the first time. There will be four open Cups per region, where teams will compete for points and $20,000 (USD) prize money per Cup. After all the Cups and the AWC Gauntlet, the remaining four teams in each region will face off in the Season 1 Grand Finals for their share of the combined $300,000 (USD) prize pool!