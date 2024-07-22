Pandaren and Dwarf Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

and still no pandaren heritage armor. crazy
Kumpel Damnexx freut sich
i've gotten better figurines out of a happy meal
Where’s the Horde one?
Would’ve been nice for my pally dwarf … fix tanks then we can talk about any wow
ok awesomness now can we get an undead and dranaei figures too please.. that would be great. Im trying to make a collection
Why? What's the point of these figurines? nothing exciting about them... or attractive...
.
when its gonna be available in Europe?
Why not a bear pet? Also, the face looks pretty scuffed. Still, the panda monk is quite appealing.
They look... bad, too dark and monochromatic.