Overwatch 2 x WoW 20th Anniversary Collab Now Live Sept. 17-30th - New Skins & More!

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft by uniting the realms of Azeroth and Future Earth in style with this epic crossover event! From September 17-30, witness the worlds collide as iconic World of Warcraft
characters are honored by Overwatch 2
heroes. Dive headfirst into the fray with the Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn Legendary skins, each crafted to capture the essence of both worlds. Just the Facts:
- When: September 17-30, 2024
- What: Earn new Legendary World of Warcraft-themed skins, voice lines, emotes, and cosmetics for select Overwatch 2 characters.
Widowmaker: Serve the Horde with Widowmaker as Sylvanas Windrunner
- Reinhardt: Wield the legendary Frostmourne and conquer in the name of the Scourge with Reinhardt as the Lich King.
- Zenyatta: Choose a new destiny for the Horde with Zenyatta as Thrall.
- Torbjorn: Fight for the good of Azeroth with Torbjorn as Diamond Magni Bronzebeard.
- Play and Collect: Play and collect up to ten free rewards including charms, sprays, icons, and name cards.
Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker embodies the cold precision in the dark arrows of the Banshee Queen herself, and Lich King Reinhardt wields the fearsome Frostmourne, ready to command the Scourge with his indomitable strength. Meanwhile, Thrall Zenyatta forges a new destiny for the Horde, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn fights for the good of Azeroth. These cosmetics come alive with cinematic-quality Plays of the Game—like when the stunning background from the Lich King cinematic during Reinhardt’s Lich King Play of the Game brings Azeroth’s fearsome ruler straight into Overwatch 2. And with nostalgic emotes inspired by World of Warcraft’s NPC quest givers, these cosmetics allow Overwatch 2’s heroes to deliver a true homage to the beloved World of Warcraft. Whether you’re taking down opponents or just soaking in the majesty of these cosmetics, you’ll feel the might of Azeroth in every battle.
Legendary skins, epic emotes, and more. Play September 17-30 and collect up to ten free rewards including charms, sprays, icons, and name cards, solidifying your own place among heroes! Want to fully immerse yourself in this crossover? Don’t miss out on the Mega Bundle, which includes all skins and cosmetics from this special collaboration.
This is your chance to bring the power of Overwatch 2
and World of Warcraft
together— for the Horde, the Alliance, and for Future Earth.
You can also learn more about the upcoming Overwatch 2
Season starting on September 24 on the official site
.