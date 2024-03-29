Over 300 Recolored TBC Weapons Datamined in Patch 10.2.6

Damn, they already ran out of things to put on the trading post? /s
I hope it is more then 3 shields!or i will be a sad panda here.
Perhaps something to do with the "experimental PvE feature" that Holly Longdale mentioned yesterday?
Only costs 450 tenders each.
they should make these rewards for coming in first place in Plunderstorm, season 2. that'll get some attention.
Oh boy? Most of these weapons even suck lol.
Why add hideous, 2 decade old things into the game? After ~90% of players + experts agree that nearly all hero talent trees are full of annoying problems, they want to drag the game to an even lower standard?
Where are the Thori'dal, the Stars' Fury recolors?
Wonder if this perhaps would have something to do with a speculated Vampire Survivors mode, as rewards
Probably connected to whatever the "time running" event is, if I were to guess.
I love the Burning Crusade art style, so I'm happy seeing these! Some real gems in here that I'd love to get my hands on.
All these recolors but we can't at least get 1 recolored tier set for dragonflight season 4, they couldn't even recolor the elite pvp set
Say hello to the majority of the TP items for the next five years.
i like these and some are NEW old models ENTIRELY , you dont want more items to collect? then don't complain about it lmao
I think this is awesome. Coming from a game like New World, any content is good content. Also if this isn’t something that interests you, you don’t have to take part. There’s a million things to do in this game, but someone always has hateful things to say because devs aren’t doing exactly what they want. Go play another game. Ezpz.
OVER 300 new(old) items? im hype af ! woo! cant wait for this
Why not HD Remasters of the most popular ones rather than a hue-shift?
Timerunning rewards? Blade of Harbingers black recolor hype
Could´ve remade/upscaled the weapon textures. But no, we only pay 15 euro per month + expansion.