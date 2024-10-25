Outplaying the Mythic Silken Court Desync

How does this not get hotfixed the day of it being discovered? Awful.
Hopefully this bug will be fixed soon.
Tell me a patch that had so many bugs in the past 5 years and imma buy you an ice cream...wth is Blizz doing , why do we pay such prices for a game that is in such a mess...shame !
unpopular opinion, but the first two videos both players are 100% at fault. 1. Druid was back stepping and was too close to the ring(s) therefore SPIKED. watch it closely. Every single ground effect blizzard has ever designed has been garbage and extends slightly beyond it's graphical zone.2. The evoker didn't even get out of the ring. How is this a bug?3. how it's done...@wowhead, why post about this and provide nothing as to why this bug is an issue? the first 2 vods are legit bad plays and only bad plays.
modCheck QA?