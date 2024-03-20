(OUTDATED) How to Quickly Farm Plunderstorm Rewards - Keg Leg's Crew Renown Farming

I appreciate wowhead calling out this game mode for having pvp, but for it being a complete waste of time providing no benefit or reward for participating. You pvp you're griefing.
Having nice rewards for a deep investment is usually a good thing, but "time-limited" is plastered all over. Feels like an exec took control of the project last minute to try and drive up engagement.Good on the team for trying something new - %^&*ty that it's more FOMO slop at the end of the day, especially after the positive feedback other games have received for ditching the model, like Helldivers 2.
You appear to get 800 rep for winning a match, so there's SOME incentive (if not a lot, compared to completing several dailies).
The rep gain is criminally slow and seems designed to force people to play nonstop for the entire length of the event if you want 100% of the renown rewards.This is super abusive design towards the player base. I'm debating if its even worth attempting this event.
The Blunderstorm continues its path of everyone asking 'why was this even added'
I appreciate this guide, but so far from every thread I've seen regarding getting rep it all boils down to "queue up, farm mobs then lose quickly." It's a shame because I feel like this event, while not the best, is a step in the right direction for blizzard trying something new. Having clearly sought after cosmetic rewards, especially from the later renown ranks, players are obviously going to want to push towards renown 40. From what it looks like, this will still take between 40-60 hours of gameplay. Couple this with the fact it's a time-limited event, you may need to play upwards of one hour a day every single day in order to unlock everything as it currently stands. I am hoping they nerf the rep required because it sounds fun, but the thought of having to play 200+ matches sounds exhausting.
if they dont wanna change a whole lot for renown, then just make the daily quest and first captains order a day = 1 renown.That way you can still farm but at least you can go much more casual about it.So Daily Quest bump it to 1500, and first order a day 1000.Then buff again the final couple weeks to be 2 renown.
how to quickly farm plunderstorm, step 1, nerf flame swirl.
Really it just needs to add a baseline of rep per match outside of the quest and the daily. You can argue that encourages afk farming but is that really that much worse than "do quest and die"? If it wasn't a limited time event, the slow grind wouldn't be an issue, but it is, so it is. "We don't want players to feel like they have to obsess farm it" but you have finite time to do it, so you have to obsess farm it. Well....you don't HAVE to..but lets be real here.....you have to.
Plan to do 1 Renown a day... when's the end date?
I disagree with the changes recommended - I do agree that pvp feel like pvp and this sometimes does notBUT since Blizz has made PVE/PVP a ZERO Sum game against each other this is all the content PVE players are getting I don't pvp and if i dont engage with this system i have a wasted 6 weeks -If Blizz would devote Equal resources to PVP and PVE i would agree to all the changes you list and they likely would have been there from the start but seem to get only one type content at a time so it has to fill a dual role and makes it likely that it fail in both roles because of this
if you would do your daily every day for the next 6 weeks you'd get to level 17/40 on the BP. This is only the 800 rep for the daily + 250 rep for the mission you have to complete.
So maybe by the last week or 2, they'll take all the feedback into consideration and adjust everything and make rep much easier to get. I might wait until then to start farming :)
For a non pvper, this event is horrible
I would assume they will boost the rep closer to the event ending, much like the Hearthstone event timing.I also dont think this is the end of this event, we are just trying it out for them to keep it. I personally have played it for a little bit today while at work and have thoroughly enjoyed it. I was just feeling a bit bored of WoW and this has perked me up again