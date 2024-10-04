Orlando Salvatore Announces Departure from Blizzard Entertainment

personally wasnt a fan of any of the aforementioned things but wish the guy and his family the best
Bummer for WoW to lose someone who seems to want the game to be fun, and also someone who actually played their own game.It feels like there aren't enough of those kind of people working on the product anymore in a lot of spots.
Stand proud, you and your team cooked.
Can't wait to see this comment section fill up with people that "hated" Plunderstorm, but all they did was run into the storm as soon as they found other players; making the grind 100x harder on themselves.
Plunderstorm was the best thing Blizzard has done for retail WoW in years. Best of luck to the guy.
I personally loved Plunderstorm and MoP Remix. I hope we can still see more Timerunning events in the future.
Can't applause his job cause I really didn't like it, but I can obviously see many ppl who liked events like PS or MoP Remix, it's sad to see a good player and employee like him leaving Blizzard but I hope he'll get a great new job in the future.
I like him already because he didn't thank Ion! Best of luck wherever you go!
to bad it wasn't Ion..Still sad to see one go who actually plays the game and made some fun stuff that players did enjoy.
Really sad. Pandaria Remix was amazing. Curious where he is going next. Riot?
This dude does seem like one who staying would be better for us the players, but alas, you cannot have everything. GL to him.
while i wasnt a fan of forced pvp in plunderstorm it was well done and so was remix gl to you
> Find a guy who developed some fun non-mandatory things> Fun detected> fire him
If Blizzard wouldn't overwork and underpay their developers they might stay much longer..
Is there any indication this was a firing/layoff? Seems like maybe he has decided to slingshot to a higher position elsewhere using his resume he's built recently. More power to him, he's deserved it if so.