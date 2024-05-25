Ordon Sanctuary Nerfed - High Priests No Longer Drop Lesser Charms

Rollback those who farming it for 1 week?
Sick game mode.
Are these @#$%^&*es just going to realize putting player power behind endless grinds to this extent was a complete joke. Its literally a new farm getting discovered and nerfed every day. Just give up and let people play how they are going to play because you will NEVER be able to catch up to the depravity of mmo grinders
How are you actually supposed to farm the Lesser Charms if they keep removing sources at getting these? Serious question, just remove them from the game entirely, or don't.
Can Blizzard just release a post highlighting how they would like players to farm this stuff so that we can stop looking and play the game how they want?
The best way to farm bronze is to just level another alt.
And when can we expect change to gear upgrading cost...?
so blizz wants u to go kill every rare if you want to rep farm using coins. This farm was not even that efficient for gearing quick since they werent hyperspawning they were normal spawns with 18 mill hp mobs lmao. No worries though, people will still defend this company like they are getting paid for how poorly directed and managed this whole mode is.
The meed to nerf this too proves it is bad design. Ppl farm them because you need millions of bronze. Slash the prices (both buying and upgrading) and let ppl finish everything. Maybe they'll go play your shiet D4.
Fun police strikes again... Shameless... Clueless... Incompetent Blizzard developers continue to ruin the game...... Wait, I don't remember writing this comment?
difference is that ordos is or was no hyperspawn and big pulls without a proper tank are suicide, kinda sad they nerfed it since only the high priests dropped them, not the smaller ones
good luck with your remix bois
Does anyone remember when Blizzard gave free game time to players after they messed something up? It seems they haven't messed up anything for years :)
WOW PANDARIA REMIX NERFED!All fun content has been reduced to minimum"We from Blizzard noticed and heard that you guys are having fun, due to our lack of knowledge about players we decided to nerf everything you decide to even touch, Keep testing our game please"This expansion is all about emotionsSha of Doubt --> Doubt that Blizzard have comptetent devs in their teamSha of Despair --> After getting unjustly nerfed todaySha of Violence --> Oh i want so much .. so muchSha of Hatred --> I hate BlizzardSha of Anger --> Do i have to explainSha of Fear --> Fear of Blizzard touching this game again
ban them all, of course