Only 2 Days Left to Sign-Up for a Chance to Participate in The WoW Variety Show!

The latest episode of the WoW Variety Show is emerging from the Void to reignite the epic battle between the most fundamental forces in the Warcraft universe! Succumb to the whispers and tune in on Twitch and YouTube on August 31.

The War Within™ is breaking out in Azeroth, and with it comes the latest episode of the WoW Variety Show! This one-day showdown between the factions of Light and Void will rally troops worldwide to compete in a series of captivating challenges. Read on for details regarding each activity, join the discussion in the Variety Show Discord, and register now for your chance to compete!

Leveling Race

Episode 4 kicks off with a familiar challenge—a leveling race! This time, we’ll shake up the competition by pairing up adventurers on a more daunting journey. Each duo of Warcraft Celebrity Contestants will embark on an audacious odyssey to level their characters in Khaz Algar, at times disrupted by unique challenges devised by the Wheel of Warcraft! Each new affliction will come directly from the Void itself, with whispers enticing contestants to stray from their path and presenting an additional obstacle to their adventures.

Scavenger Hunt

The hunt for clues is on! Grab your detective transmogs and prepare to solve a series of riddles as you venture throughout the four expansive zones of Khaz Algar! Warcraft Community Contestants will follow a trail of mysteries throughout the Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-Kahet. Each clue will guide you further along the journey and get more complex as you go!

Battleground Blitz

The third activity features a clash between the forces of Light and Void! Warcraft Celebrity and Community Contestants will unite forces and face off in several battlegrounds. The maps will change in each round, as will the team rosters! Contestants will alternate between fighting for Light or Void to emerge at the top of the leaderboard, with points earned per each map victory.

Game Show

Finally, this episode of the WoW Variety Show will conclude by paying homage to the Warcraft universe and its community through a game show built around characters, items, abilities, experiences, and more. Additional details to come.

Fast-Draw Duel

We’ll bring back this fan-favorite draw-and-guess side activity in Episode 4, revamped with Warcraft Words themed to fit in with The War Within!

FAQ

Q: How many spots are open?

A: Plenty of spots are available for contestants in both our main and side activities as follows:

Scavenger Hunt : Open registration!

: Open registration! Battleground Blitz : We have 8 total spots available for community contestants!

: We have 8 total spots available for community contestants! Fast-Draw Duel : We have 15 available spots for contestants in Episode 4, and we’ll keep interested contestants in mind for future episodes of the WoW Variety Show!

: We have 15 available spots for contestants in Episode 4, and we’ll keep interested contestants in mind for future episodes of the WoW Variety Show! Leveling Race: Broadcast participation in this activity is limited to our Warcraft Celebrity Contestants, but you’re more than welcome to play along at home and participate in the challenges!

Q: When does registration close?

A: Applications will be accepted until 10:00 PM PDT on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Q: When will invitations be extended?

A: All invitations to the show will be extended by 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Q: Who are the WoW Celebrity Contestants?

A: WoW Celebrity Contestants and Talent will be revealed in the coming weeks! Follow @WoWEsports on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates and announcements.

Q: What are the prizes?

A: Various in-game goodies and physical swag will be available to participants and audience members throughout the broadcast!