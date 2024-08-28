Omens Unified Quest Available - Second Fractured Spark of Omens

This seems unintended, getting both halves of the spark in week 1.
Charged Slicer is still bugged and isn't scaling with the +skill nodes in Axe and Polearm Specialization
How do you get the 2nd? just a random drop or event chest?
is this bugged by any chance? i should have 3 of the Fractured omens as i got one yesterday and the quest today just gave me 2 but in my inventory i only have 2 instead of 3?
wish we could trade these sparks or have a vendor trade them for crest or something for those of use with no interest the thew mess they made of crafting the past 2 years
People have Fractured Sparks? How? There was nothing in the game to indicate anything to get them in the first place...I don't even have 1 and no indication in the game that lets me get 1 to begin with.
This is the same exact quest that occurred with the Niffin people when they came out, it's not a new concept.
Just got mine. Worked hard to max out Blacksmith > Weaponsmith > Hafted > Axes to craft Charged Slicer. However it's considered as a Sword and not an Axe.... Just raising awareness that we're stuck not being able to guarantee R5 craft with the spark for this weapon for invalid reasons...
Crafting orders are disabled. man, 1 year of beta and then such a $%^&ty launch