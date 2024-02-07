This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Old Love is in the Air Achievements Now Feats of Strength
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
With the holiday revamp, a couple of old Love is in the Air achievements have become Feats of Strength, as players can no longer obtain these moving forward.
Five achievements were moved to FoS, two for each faction and one shared between them. The achievements are
Nation of Adoration
/
Nation of Adoration
,
Flirt With Disaster
/
Flirt With Disaster
, and
Charming
.
Comment by
Failcookie
on 2024-02-07T08:03:40-06:00
I like the new refreshed description for the Flirt achievements.
Comment by
pghcrew
on 2024-02-07T08:40:21-06:00
Give us hero talents! <3
1
