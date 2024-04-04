Old Iterations of Plunderstorm - Class Spells, Vending Machines, Healing Items, Shared Drop Vehicle

an altar time power would be SO cool. Reverts damage taken and location on second use
Cool that they took people from the wow dev team to spend time and make trhis mode. Season 4 is completely bare bones cause of it.
please stop working on blunderstorm, work on RETAIL !
Welp hope they put it on S2
Trash.
It's interesting to see how some of the spells turned into other ones. Arcanosphere pretty obviously is Mana Sphere now.Dropping from an air ship would have been fun too. And it would have been interesting to see how teams in the Creator Royale used it.
People crying about retail are very ignorant. Totally separate teams and the Plunderstorm team had no plans of ever working on retail from the get go, they were not hired for that. When building something with teams of different skills, you don't all work on the same thing at once, use your head.
Scrap this plunderstorm nonsense already.
I bet a lot of this was before they decided on a pirate theme and was just theming it on generic battle Royale stuff. Then after everyone was memeing about pirates being the next expac and Ybarra said no pirates on Twitter before the expac was announced they decided to theme this as pirates for the lolz.
any news on the connection being down?
Would be nice....if we could log into the game. Over an hour since I've been able to login