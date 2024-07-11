Official Preview of the Radiant Echoes Event in The War Within Pre-Patch

Confronting Memories

Rewards

Item Name





Cost





Item Type/Tooltip









Lifeless Stone Ring





25 Residual Memories





Use: Infuse with the Essences of Azeroth to restore its power. "An ancient titan ring that has faded with time. Perhaps it can be restored." Heirloom Ring









Defender's Hefty Satchel





2000 Residual Memories





32 Slot Bag









Remembered Golden Gryphon





20000 Residual Memories





Use: Teaches you how to summon this mount. The capabilities of this mount depend on your Riding skill and location (Alliance only- Skyriding)









Remembered Wind Rider





20,000 Residual Memories





Use: Teaches you how to summon this mount. The capabilities of this mount depend on your Riding skill and location (Horde only- Skyriding)









Recruit's Reagent Bag





2000 Residual Memories





30 Slot Reagent Bag









Remembered Spawn





10,000 Residual Memories





Use: Teaches you how to summon this companion.









Remembered Construct





10,000 Residual Memories





Use: Teaches you how to summon this companion.









Remembered Riverpaw





10,000 Residual Memories





Use: Teaches you how to summon this companion.









Pendant of the Mage City





2000 Residual Memories





Neck Item









Remembrancer's Radiant Jewels





2000 Residual Memories





Neck Item









Dalaran Defender's Favor





2000 Residual Memories





Finger Item/ring









Ring of Returning Memories





2000 Residual Memories





Finger Item/ring









Faded Ebony Scale





2000 Residual Memories





Trinket









Shriveled Ancient Tentacle





2000 Residual Memories





Trinket









Weathered Northrend Sigil





2000 Residual Memories





Trinket









Dalaran Defender's Shawl





2000 Residual Memories





Back









Dalaran Defender's Drape





2000 Residual Memories





Back









Dalaran Defender's Cloak





2000 Residual Memories





Back









Dalaran Defender's Cape





2000 Residual Memories





Back









Dalaran Defender's Clasp





3500 Residual Memories





Waist (Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Greatbelt





3500 Residual Memories





Waist (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Buckle





3500 Residual Memories





Waist (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Cinch





3500 Residual Memories





Waist (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Bracers





2000 Residual Memories





Wrist (Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Wraps





2000 Residual Memories





Wrist (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Clasps





2000 Residual Memories





Wrist (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Armguards





2000 Residual Memories





Wrist (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Grips





3500 Residual Memories





Hands (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Grips





3500 Residual Memories





Hands (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Mitts





3500 Residual Memories





Hands (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Gauntlets





3500 Residual Memories





Hands (Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Boots





3500 Residual Memories





Feet (Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Loafers





3500 Residual Memories





Feet (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Treads





3500 Residual Memories





Feet (Leather)









Dalran Defender's Stompers





3500 Residual Memories





Feet (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Greaves





5000 Residual Memories





Legs (Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Legguards





5000 Residual Memories





Legs (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Pants





5000 Residual Memories





Legs (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Leggings





5000 Residual Memories





Legs (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Breastplate





5000 Residual Memories





Chest (Plate)









Dalran Defender's Chainmail





5000 Residual Memories





Chest (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Tunic





5000 Residual Memories





Chest (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Robes





5000 Residual Memories





Chest (Cloth)









Dalran Defender's Mantle





3500 Residual Memories





Shoulder (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Shoulderblades





3500 Residual Memories





Shoulder (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Spaulders





3500 Residual Memories





Shoulder ((Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Epaulets





3500 Residual Memories





Shoulder (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Helm





5000 Residual Memories





Head (Plate)









Dalaran Defender's Helmet





5000 Residual Memories





Head (Mail)









Dalaran Defender's Coronet





5000 Residual Memories





Head (Cloth)









Dalaran Defender's Mask





5000 Residual Memories





Head (Leather)









Dalaran Defender's Dirk





4000 Residual Memories





Dagger









Dalaran Defender's Dagger





5000 Residual Memories





Dagger









Dalaran Defender's Sabre





4000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Sword









Dalaran Defender's Scepter





5000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Mace









Dalaran Defender's Crusher





4000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Mace









Dalaran Defender's Mace





4000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Mace









Dalaran Defender's Wand





5000 Residual Memories





Wand









Dalaran Defender's Spear





8000 Residual Memories





Polearm









Dalaran Defender's Impaler





8000 Residual Memories





Polearm









Dalaran Defender's Aegis





3000 Residual Memories





Shield









Dalaran Defender's Hammer





8000 Residual Memories





Two-Hand Mace









Dalaran Defender's Club





8000 Residual Memories





Two-Hand Mace









Dalaran Defender's Broadsword





8000 Residual Memories





Two-Hand Sword









Dalaran Defender's Greatsword





8000 Residual Memories





Two-Hand Sword









Dalaran Defender's Battlestaff





8000 Residual Memories





Staff









Dalaran Defender's Spire





8000 Residual Memories





Staff









Dalaran Defender's Conduit





3000 Residual Memories





Off-Hand









Dalaran Defender's Blade





4000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Sword









Dalaran Defender's Spellblade





5000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Sword









Dalaran Defender's Bolter





8000 Residual Memories





Crossbow









Dalaran Defender's Carver





4000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Axe









Dalaran Defender's Hatchet





5000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Axe









Dalaran Defender's Battleaxe





4000 Residual Memories





One-Hand Axe







Confront the memories of Azeroth during the new pre-expansion event and collect Residual Memories to purchase new items to add to your Warband collection.July 30 – August 26Dalaran (hub), Dragonblight, Dustwallow Marsh, and Searing GorgeResidual Memories – Half forgotten memories can be glimpsed in the light playing across this iridescent powder.Players with and without The War Within™ will be able to take part in this event for its duration.Players who have reached level 70 will receive a quest pushed to them which will direct them to visit Dalaran to start.The event occurs in four stages and cycles between three zones. Portals in Dalaran will be available to take you directly to the event staging area and a return portal is available in each of the event zones so that players can quickly return to Dalaran and head into the next occurrence of the event. When the event is active in a zone, the portal will have an additional golden glow to indicate that it is active.During the first stage of the event, players will need to defeat the Congealed Memories that will appear in the zone and the memories around it.Defeat the radiant echoes causing havoc in the zone. There are six random events that are active within the zone that can be seen on the map (M). Event locations throughout the stages are marked by a multicolor globe.You’ll be able to undertake a quest in each zone during the event that will ask for you to defeat one of the event bosses as follows:Please note that once the boss is defeated by players, Stage 4 will begin and the boss will no longer be available to kill for the quest completion until the event begins in the zone again.In stage four, the Radiant Echoes have subsided. Players can choose to return to Dalaran or stay within the zone to slay lingering memories to continue to accrue Residual Memories. A timer within the zone the Residual Memories are still active in will count down to the next zone event. Players can return to Dalaran and take the portal to the next zone that goes active.Players will be able to accumulate Residual Memories to use to purchase items from various vendors in each of the zones. You can keep track of how much Residual Memories you’ve collected by opening Character Info (Hotkey- C) and the currency tab under the War Within dropdown.Players who purchase the Lifeless Stone Ring will be able to collect memories throughout the three event zones to combine into essences and infuse it with power creating the Band of Radiant Echoes (item level 227) heirloom ring.Gear will begin at item level 480 with some room for upgrades. Here’s what you can look forward to:We look forward to seeing which memories from Azeroth’s history you confront during this event!