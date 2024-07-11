Official Preview of the Radiant Echoes Event in The War Within Pre-Patch

Confront the memories of Azeroth during the new pre-expansion event and collect Residual Memories to purchase new items to add to your Warband collection. When:
July 30 – August 26 Where:
Dalaran (hub), Dragonblight, Dustwallow Marsh, and Searing Gorge Currency:
Residual Memories – Half forgotten memories can be glimpsed in the light playing across this iridescent powder.
Players with and without The War Within™ will be able to take part in this event for its duration.
Confronting Memories
Players who have reached level 70 will receive a quest pushed to them which will direct them to visit Dalaran to start.
The event occurs in four stages and cycles between three zones. Portals in Dalaran will be available to take you directly to the event staging area and a return portal is available in each of the event zones so that players can quickly return to Dalaran and head into the next occurrence of the event. When the event is active in a zone, the portal will have an additional golden glow to indicate that it is active.
Stage 1
- During the first week of the event, zones will cycle every 90 minutes.
- During the second week of the event, zones will cycle every 60 minutes.
- During the third and fourth weeks of the event, zones will cycle every 30 minutes.
During the first stage of the event, players will need to defeat the Congealed Memories that will appear in the zone and the memories around it. Stage 2
Defeat the radiant echoes causing havoc in the zone. There are six random events that are active within the zone that can be seen on the map (M). Event locations throughout the stages are marked by a multicolor globe. Stage 3
You’ll be able to undertake a quest in each zone during the event that will ask for you to defeat one of the event bosses as follows:
- Only Darkness: Remembered Lich King Slain (Dragonblight)
- Broken Masquerade: Remembered Onyxia Slain (Dustwallow Marsh)
- Champion of the Waterlords: Remembered Firelord Slain (Searing Gorge)
Please note that once the boss is defeated by players, Stage 4 will begin and the boss will no longer be available to kill for the quest completion until the event begins in the zone again. Stage 4
In stage four, the Radiant Echoes have subsided. Players can choose to return to Dalaran or stay within the zone to slay lingering memories to continue to accrue Residual Memories. A timer within the zone the Residual Memories are still active in will count down to the next zone event. Players can return to Dalaran and take the portal to the next zone that goes active.
Rewards
Players will be able to accumulate Residual Memories to use to purchase items from various vendors in each of the zones. You can keep track of how much Residual Memories you’ve collected by opening Character Info (Hotkey- C) and the currency tab under the War Within dropdown.
- Dalaran: Remembrancer Amuul in Chamber of the Guardian
- Dragonblight: Echo of the Silver Hand at Wyrmrest Temple
- Dustwallow Marsh: Forgotten Hero at Tabetha’s Farm
- Searing Gorge: Memory of a Duke in the Iron Summit
Players who purchase the Lifeless Stone Ring will be able to collect memories throughout the three event zones to combine into essences and infuse it with power creating the Band of Radiant Echoes (item level 227) heirloom ring.
- Essence of the Eastern Kingdoms
- Essence of Kalimdor
- Essence of Northrend
Gear will begin at item level 480 with some room for upgrades. Here’s what you can look forward to:
Item Name
Cost
Item Type/Tooltip
Lifeless Stone Ring
25 Residual Memories
Use: Infuse with the Essences of Azeroth to restore its power. "An ancient titan ring that has faded with time. Perhaps it can be restored." Heirloom Ring
Defender's Hefty Satchel
2000 Residual Memories
32 Slot Bag
Remembered Golden Gryphon
20000 Residual Memories
Use: Teaches you how to summon this mount. The capabilities of this mount depend on your Riding skill and location (Alliance only- Skyriding)
Remembered Wind Rider
20,000 Residual Memories
Use: Teaches you how to summon this mount. The capabilities of this mount depend on your Riding skill and location (Horde only- Skyriding)
Recruit's Reagent Bag
2000 Residual Memories
30 Slot Reagent Bag
Remembered Spawn
10,000 Residual Memories
Use: Teaches you how to summon this companion.
Remembered Construct
10,000 Residual Memories
Use: Teaches you how to summon this companion.
Remembered Riverpaw
10,000 Residual Memories
Use: Teaches you how to summon this companion.
Pendant of the Mage City
2000 Residual Memories
Neck Item
Remembrancer's Radiant Jewels
2000 Residual Memories
Neck Item
Dalaran Defender's Favor
2000 Residual Memories
Finger Item/ring
Ring of Returning Memories
2000 Residual Memories
Finger Item/ring
Faded Ebony Scale
2000 Residual Memories
Trinket
Shriveled Ancient Tentacle
2000 Residual Memories
Trinket
Weathered Northrend Sigil
2000 Residual Memories
Trinket
Dalaran Defender's Shawl
2000 Residual Memories
Back
Dalaran Defender's Drape
2000 Residual Memories
Back
Dalaran Defender's Cloak
2000 Residual Memories
Back
Dalaran Defender's Cape
2000 Residual Memories
Back
Dalaran Defender's Clasp
3500 Residual Memories
Waist (Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Greatbelt
3500 Residual Memories
Waist (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Buckle
3500 Residual Memories
Waist (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Cinch
3500 Residual Memories
Waist (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Bracers
2000 Residual Memories
Wrist (Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Wraps
2000 Residual Memories
Wrist (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Clasps
2000 Residual Memories
Wrist (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Armguards
2000 Residual Memories
Wrist (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Grips
3500 Residual Memories
Hands (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Grips
3500 Residual Memories
Hands (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Mitts
3500 Residual Memories
Hands (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Gauntlets
3500 Residual Memories
Hands (Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Boots
3500 Residual Memories
Feet (Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Loafers
3500 Residual Memories
Feet (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Treads
3500 Residual Memories
Feet (Leather)
Dalran Defender's Stompers
3500 Residual Memories
Feet (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Greaves
5000 Residual Memories
Legs (Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Legguards
5000 Residual Memories
Legs (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Pants
5000 Residual Memories
Legs (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Leggings
5000 Residual Memories
Legs (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Breastplate
5000 Residual Memories
Chest (Plate)
Dalran Defender's Chainmail
5000 Residual Memories
Chest (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Tunic
5000 Residual Memories
Chest (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Robes
5000 Residual Memories
Chest (Cloth)
Dalran Defender's Mantle
3500 Residual Memories
Shoulder (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Shoulderblades
3500 Residual Memories
Shoulder (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Spaulders
3500 Residual Memories
Shoulder ((Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Epaulets
3500 Residual Memories
Shoulder (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Helm
5000 Residual Memories
Head (Plate)
Dalaran Defender's Helmet
5000 Residual Memories
Head (Mail)
Dalaran Defender's Coronet
5000 Residual Memories
Head (Cloth)
Dalaran Defender's Mask
5000 Residual Memories
Head (Leather)
Dalaran Defender's Dirk
4000 Residual Memories
Dagger
Dalaran Defender's Dagger
5000 Residual Memories
Dagger
Dalaran Defender's Sabre
4000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Sword
Dalaran Defender's Scepter
5000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Mace
Dalaran Defender's Crusher
4000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Mace
Dalaran Defender's Mace
4000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Mace
Dalaran Defender's Wand
5000 Residual Memories
Wand
Dalaran Defender's Spear
8000 Residual Memories
Polearm
Dalaran Defender's Impaler
8000 Residual Memories
Polearm
Dalaran Defender's Aegis
3000 Residual Memories
Shield
Dalaran Defender's Hammer
8000 Residual Memories
Two-Hand Mace
Dalaran Defender's Club
8000 Residual Memories
Two-Hand Mace
Dalaran Defender's Broadsword
8000 Residual Memories
Two-Hand Sword
Dalaran Defender's Greatsword
8000 Residual Memories
Two-Hand Sword
Dalaran Defender's Battlestaff
8000 Residual Memories
Staff
Dalaran Defender's Spire
8000 Residual Memories
Staff
Dalaran Defender's Conduit
3000 Residual Memories
Off-Hand
Dalaran Defender's Blade
4000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Sword
Dalaran Defender's Spellblade
5000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Sword
Dalaran Defender's Bolter
8000 Residual Memories
Crossbow
Dalaran Defender's Carver
4000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Axe
Dalaran Defender's Hatchet
5000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Axe
Dalaran Defender's Battleaxe
4000 Residual Memories
One-Hand Axe
We look forward to seeing which memories from Azeroth’s history you confront during this event!