October 2024 Trading Post - Class Sets Returning Soon and Class Restrictions Removed

Here's What's in Stock for October







Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender









Hand of Reshkigaal





Mount





750









Swift Zhevra





Mount





550







Soot-Stained Shalewing

Pet

200





Delicate Ebony Parasol

Toy

200





Delicate Silk Parasol

Toy

200











Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender







Ugly Black Boots

Feet

40





Ugly White Boots

Feet

40





Dueler’s Faded Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Dueler’s Snowy Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Dueler’s Midnight Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Gloves of the Morning Mist

Hands

100





Classic Faded Tabard

Tabard

100





Ensemble: Vagabond’s Faded Threads

Head and Back

100





Ensemble: Wanderer’s Faded Trappings

Head and Back

100





Fine White Evening Gloves

Hands

100





Gloves of the Midnight Soiree

Hands

100





Trader’s Midnight Sarong

Legs

100





Trader’s Snowy Sarong

Legs

100





Granny’s Old Hat

Head

175





Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem

Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hands, Back (Cloak)

800











Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender







Simple Ebony Wand

Wand

50





Wand of the Bright Shadow

Wand

50





Gentle Glow of the Naaru

Off-Hand

75





Krokul Battlescythe

One-Hand Axe

85





Feathered Bow of the Night

Bow

100





Feathered Bow of the Fallen

Bow

100





Dark Iron Battle Mace

One-Hand Mace

100





Battle-tested Warhammer

Two-Hand Mace

100





Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer

Two-Hand Mace

100





Aerie Battle Mace

One-Hand Mace

100





Ashen Executioner

Polearm

150





Caged Eye of the Watcher

Off-Hand

225





Harvester’s Claw

Fist Weapon

250





Whether you walk in the light or embrace the shadows, there’s a little something for everyone during the October Trading Post. Rise from the depths when you ride into battle on the Depthstalker mount.Mind your Tender— with the upcoming November Trading Post we’ll be bringing back last year’s armor sets and transmog weapon sets. Each armor set comes with three pieces: helm, shoulder, and belt, and each weapon set comes with 3 weapons.Players will now be able to purchase these items with any class character to add to your transmog collection and any class that can wear or use that item transmog can. So, if you have a mail user, they will be able to wear any mail armor set transmog and if your class can use one-hand maces, you’ll be able to use any of the mace transmogs, etc.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn, where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.Pets, Mounts, and Toys Armor Transmog Appearances Weapon Transmog Appearances