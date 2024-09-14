Obsidian Worldbreaker Mount Returns for World of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary Event

oh my god my pixels... i dont want to share
Glad I bought that off the BMA for 770k two weeks ago...Like does this mean we shouldnt buy things from the black market auction house? Not gonna lie feels pretty bad feeling like ive been done out of two months sub time,I am all for people having it, dont get me wrong. Just this feels bad its on their.
I hope the blue version will also be available, I missed it last year Bc of family issues
Blizzard brings back a lot of stuff... time to bring the horde chopper back (whatever law barrier bs it is on)!
Great, now bring back mounts from other events like the prepatch ones in BFA/Legion, I.e the undercity plaguebat. No use keeping any fomo mounts locked anymore.
why they don't bring back the core hound then?
BIG W
Alright just give us a new auction house mount already then if you don't care about sunsetting things
bringing mounts back that were part of achievements during a timed event is so annoying
the seating position in this mount is so bad, it's like you are hugging the poor dude's neck
as someone who just barely got it the first time around, and in hindsight I've felt very lucky to have it since then, I'm glad for this <3 I think this one is far too special a mount to keep exclusive forever. Rare, probably yes, but I'm glad people who want this who didn't get to have it will enjoy it, especially with skyriding
I'm still holding my breath for Corrupted Ashbringer/Frostmourne/other mythical weapons entering the cosmetics line, but this was nice, too.