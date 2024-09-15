NPCs Visit the Trading Post in Dornogal - Skitter, Mr. Sunflower, Auralia

Mr. Sunflower cured my fear for spiders
Haha, Mr. Sunflower definitely a fav of mine. I'll visit him and the therapy cat right now. I love that questline.
I kinda unironically want playable kobolds after TWW. They are fun.
Okay so two things:
I love added flavour like this in the game. 😃
We need a kobold allied race.
Skitter, by far. Any day when we give candle is best day ever....I would also like to light Rannan on fire.
I love this stuff. Mr. Sunflower is just the best! This expansion has helped my fear of spideys.
I love Skitter, he is so cute
I... Agree with Teha, how the hell did Mr. Sunflower get there? He's a kind soul, but considering what the nerubian's had been doing not very long ago the idea that any of them would be allowed into the full city is silly. Especially with the Trading Post not being tucked away or anything.
Mr Sunflower is a gift to humanity
If I gave "Not murdered anyone recently!" stickers to my students, I'd have parents calling my boss, lol. Might be worth it.
We STAN Mr. Sunflower.