November 30 Hotfixes - Increased Flightstones and Crests in PvP

November 30, 2023Dungeons and Raids
Court of Stars
- Black Rook Hold
Addressed an issue where Shadowbolt Volley debuff from Dantalionax can linger on players after he is defeated.
Dawn of the Infinite
- Fixed an issue where Gerenth the Vile’s Hypnosis Bat was incorrectly being cast on non-keystone difficulties.
Items
- Resolved an issue where players could incidentally enter combat with Chronaxis and/or Pendule enemies while on the traversal paths.
Player versus Player
- Fixed an issue allowing Smoldering Seedling to sometimes heal for more than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Ouroboreal Necklet would not trigger Ruby Serpent’s Ward from Acid Rain damage.
- Crests earned from rated PvP activities have been increased in tier for many ranks.
Whelpling crests are now only earned from Combatant 1 end-of-match activity (was Combatant 1 and Combatant 2).
- Drake crests are now earned from Combatant 2, Challenger 1, and Challenger 2 end-of-match activity (was Challenger 1, Challenger 2, Rival 1, and Rival 2).
- Wyrm crests are now earned from Rival 1 and Rival 2 end-of-match activity (was Duelist).
- Aspect crests are now earned from Duelist and Elite end-of-match activity (was Elite only).
Flightstone earnings from rated PvP have increased.
World
- Rated BG wins now award 45 Flightstones (was 35).
- Rated BG losses now award 20 Flightstones (was 15).
- Arena 2v2 wins now award 15 Flightstones (was 10).
- Arena 3v3 wins now award 15 Flightstones (was 10).
- Solo Shuffle wins now award 45 Flightstones (was 35).
- Solo Shuffle losses now award 15 Flightstones (was 10).
- Jewelcrafting
Fixed an issue that prevented crafted statues from being placed in the Emerald Dream and Zaralek Cavern.