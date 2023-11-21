November 21st Hotfixes - M+ Dungeon Tuning & PvP Tuning

Forbidden reach and zaralek cavern rares despawning after 15 min...why? Like I get there isn't many people killing rares in those zones, but what harm was there in leaving them up for anyone who may venture there?
"Unpulled rare elites in Forbidden Reach and Zaralek Caverns should now despawn after 15 minutes, unless players are in their immediate vicinity."Blizzard, NO. Make them not elite after 15 minutes. Don't despawn them. The hell?
Yeah, what's the point of despawning rares? Are Blizzard just embarrassed by a map full of rares?
What they really need to do is reduce the health of the rares in the Forbidden Reach and Zaralek Caverns so we can actually ya know, kill them without needing a group to do so...
That Yazma change is spicy, cant wait for a death on every Soulrend.
Good good ! now let us complete superbloom quest in a raid group x)
Rather than nerfing the health pools of the rares, which are abysmal, they're just going to make them despawn. They're embarrassed by world content not being participated in and the map showing it because of their failures to properly handle rares.