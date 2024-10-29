November 2024 Trading Post Preview - WC3 Faction Crests, Sylvanas Transmog, Class Sets Return, Bonus Tender!

Guess me n my 15k tenders will keep waiting
Oh damn a good month. Rare.
wow i might actually spend some tender after like 5 months
The post says " All 3 piece sets", and just shows DK, DH and Shaman. I think we're getting them all.
A bit excited to get the other 3 piece mogs since they removed the class restrictions, cool to see more tendies too.
No mounts? :(
hell yea 500 extra tendies, now i can ALMOST afford one of these mogs, blizz is too %^&ing generous
No mounts....bad500 extra tenders...good.
Damn and I was REALLY hoping we might see the Tier 2 recolors on the Trading Post.. The Purple Judgement recolor is my favorite set in the game.
the hood/mask combo goes crazy every time. purple nazgul rise.
Lo'gosh transmog is way overdue imoGlad it's finally here, in the Trading Post.
yo that arcana mog is fire wow
wheres ma purple mucloc onesie
Are we getting a mount break? Guess I can finally save some tendies, then.I don't care for the 3 piece sets; I got the Panda Remix variants and they don't match anything.
I swear to C'thun if the Sylvanas set is like 900 tenders or something.....
where are chicken mount wtf ? i give ah mount and recruit etc them.So give me chicken mount.
Finally an ACTUAL decent Hunter tmog set :D /s
High Scholar's Grand Staff when