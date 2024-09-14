Notable Mount, Title, and Transmog Rewards from Nerub-ar Palace Raid

Lol, more recolours
The Sureki Skyrazor is really cool. I was lucky enough to get it this week on my guild's first kill in normal. I never have luck like that.
A lot of the weapons are lame tbh, crazy we got 3 versions of that skyrazor mount, 2 from raid and 1 from quest, the tier sets this season though are a banger
Wasn’t there a 2h sword too from this raid ? Where is it , what happened to it? Or am I dreaming and there wasn’t one in the first place?
Those deep blue & gold weapons from normal (?) are gorgeous looking.
Happily at least, can also get Luminous Nerubian Catalyst Stone for 2500 M+ rating .. ;P
no aotc title is #$%^ing insane