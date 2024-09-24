This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Normal and Heroic Broodtwister Nerfs
Live
Posted
8 minutes ago
by
Squishei
The latest hotfixes nerfs Normal and Heroic Broodtwister.
This mostly seems relieving some pressure points for groups with a low number of players while leaving higher end the same.
Blood Parasite
,
Colossal Spider
,
Voracious Worm
health values changed and may scale difficulty with raid size.
Sticky Web
now applies 2 debuffs (was 3)
Poison Burst
Cast time increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds) on Heroic difficulty.
Cast time increased to 9 seconds (was 4 seconds) on Normal difficulty.
Volatile Concoction
Base damage reduced by 30% but group scaling increased by 50% on Heroic difficulty.
Base damage reduced by 33% but group scaling increased by 50% on Normal difficulty.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News