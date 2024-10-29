Normal and Heroic Blackrock Depths Nerfed

At this point, I'm convinced that not a single minute was spent playtesting this raid before launch.
needs more dmg and health nerf then this. For an "anniversary" event, this is F'ing hard. AoTC guild group was having trouble at third boss.
Good, but not good enough. Should have been 20-30% across the board nerfs at least... with targeted nerfs even larger than that...
The patch that keeps on giving.
This is welcome... but definitely still needs more.My guild did this last Friday *after* the first round of nerfs, on normal, and it was still *way* harder than Normal Palace. We were in there for 2 hours and only got about 6/8. Made it to the hallway gauntlet of death and called it there. There's no way it should be that hard. 11% is a sizable chunk, but I think it still needs more to feel like a chill, fun, relaxed "anniversary" raid.
But will it be enough? Tried on heroic and nah, we just want LFR to complet the quest.
After having cleared BRD on heroic, the only way you get me to go back in that is if it's actually doable for alts of an appropriate ilvl to get upgrades, as it stands i doubt this nerf is enough to let 610 and below stand a chance
I went in last week post-nerfs with a full team of >620s, who all outgeared the raid by an entire tier (610->623), and it still felt overtuned and even had to sit like 3 people just to fit into the damn raid. I can't imagine a team of 608-610 pugs going in and having a good time.Is the expectation that it should roll over and die quickly, even on heroic? Not necessarily. It can (and should) be a nice challenge. Does it award anything worth the effort? Absolutely not, IMO. Nobody felt like trying to 'prog' heroic BRD, so we moved onto Normal and cleared it without even doing mechanics (which, by the way, what is up with the enormous gap in difficulty? Mess up one thing = wipe vs barely look at the screen = kill ).If the last two dropped myth track or something, I'd be all for it, but damn. Trinkets aren't serious contenders against current content, no tier, no gilded (to my knowledge), not even mastery on gear. We cleared once to see it, but we probably won't go back in. I hope it was at least good encounter design practice for the devs.
Cleared normal with a PUG today, and other than a couple wipes on the last boss due to not following mechanics, it was pretty smooth. Maybe it's because the group was good (all 610+) but it was an enjoyable experience.
I went there and a lvl 40 Evoker was destroying everything and obliterating the damage meter. Pretty sure allowing scaling on this raid wasn't the best idea.
I think, as a guild, we'll pass on this until there are another couple of nerfs. This doesn't feel like nearly enough. It's not something we as a guild want to 'progress' on.