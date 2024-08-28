Nobbel Gamescom Interview on the War Within - Storytelling, Story Mode Raid & Xal'atath

Warcrafts story died at the end of Cataclysm, everything after that is garbage, alliance fanfiction, and I say that as an Alliance player. Only play this game if you enjoy pvp, raid mechanics or are able to play out your own narrative separate from the puke that makes up the main story.
The tiny mics crack me up.
The problem with faction-neutral storytelling is that we don't have anything from the Horde. Playing with players from another faction is cool, but they shouldn't wipe out the Horde for that to happen.
Isnt ion like vice president of blizzard now or something
Story mode raiding......LOL. LFR is already Story Mode.