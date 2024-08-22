No Typical Glory of the War Within Dungeon Hero - Feats of Strength Throughout The War Within

Stupid change, this is one of the things i most look forward to doing with my friends in a new expansion.
Terrible change
Really disappointed they are moving away from glories. They are the most fun meta achievements in the game.
more nerfs for dungeon players yay
Seems like a stupid idea.
This is a "you could've just done nothing and it would've been better" type of change.
So, what, missable Hidden Achievements, for what's usually a 2-dozen criteria meta-achievement across multiple dungeons, with a mount reward? What?
Why? There was nothing wrong with the glory achievements, and it gives people who missed the expansion something to go back and do.
"as many players used it as a rite of passage to learn the new dungeons." legit who uses it to learn dungeons XD
The real reason is the expansion was so rushed, they didn't have the time to think about and add these achievements, as there is extra work to modify the encounters in some way
This is a we dont feel like coming up with interesting dungeon achievements type of change, and we cant be asked to reskin another mount for the meta.
Another way to say "We're just lazy"
"The current plan is that we're actually going to do these as Feats of Strength" So more FOMO? F-In seriously? so by getting rid of an unnecessary grind I.E. infinite power grind, we've gained infinite fear of missing out grinds?
WHAT? Scammers... I do these achievements every expansion and now... F*ckin lazy....
I'm not sure how making a Feat of Strength addresses the "achievement collectors don't want to feel left out" remark. Are they trying to say that a FoS is not an achievement? Oh boy.
I don't like this at all. Add the FoS in addition, if you want, to mark you doing it while it's current content, but like... I enjoy those achievements.
Another @#$%^&* change
As a solo player, this looks nice, I've obviously had the occasional 2-3-manning with a couple of friends a few old achis that weren't soloable, but generally now that wow is moving more and more in a solo direction, it's nice to not have to bother looking for people.1 less achi giving a mount is 1 less thing we HAVE to do, so a welcome change for someone who, as a collector, always has plenty of stuff to do in wow, even during what other people call content draughts.