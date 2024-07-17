No-Show Solo Shuffle Penalty Now Account Wide on The War Within Beta

good change.
How about making PVP more fun? People leave because the entire PVP system is boring AF.
hell yeah
What about M+?
lol nice , Now people trying to dip earlier will have to see the entire massacre to the end lol
This is an amazing change. Title should include it applies to rated BG Blitz too.
in the theme of making more things account-wide in TWW
Hello, based department?
15 min? Should be closer to 15 hours.
Amazing change! Now, you get to be held hostage by idiots.
Huge W. Praise be!
Massive change, now same for PvE. Deserter is just character based, not account.
what about trolls who in matches kill the dps but decide to mess around for a long time and not killing you. this has happened SO MANY TIMES in arena's.
Now remove manual 3v3, 2v2 queues, remake solo shuffle so that it is only 1 round and pvp is finally fixed.
i'd prefer if people who spent 30min in the queue just for someone to leave instantly or after getting trolled (e.g. making someone deliberately lose or afk first 3 rounds, then leave) would be rewarded or less punished.would be more fun if one would get 5-10 rating in matches where you go 3-3.
oh good its about time. now if only they would still award mount progress to player who stuck it out and won 3 or more rounds before someone dipped.