No Earthen Death Knights in The War Within

It makes sense lorewise, the Allied Races/Pandaren DKs are characters who died during the Fourth War/Battle for Azeroth, raised by the Bolvar Fordragon Lich King before the events of Shadowlands.After Shadowlands, Bolvar's out of a job.
Demon Hunter dwarfs when?For those who didn't get it. It was a joke.
Fair enough. I always figured they'd be "Death Knights" in the sense that they use Runic magic, like how Tauren Paladins are druids lorewise, but the whole undead thing is kind of a hard sell.
Well, dead stones...uhm yeah. If you know what I mean.
So are Earthern technically not alive, so they don’t have souls and don’t goto the Shadowlands if they die? I mean, I don’t disagree with the decision just thinking about the meaning.
Good.Literal rock people can't be raised into undeath because THEY ARE ROCKS. lmaoo
Yeah, that would make sense lore-wise. Anyone who says otherwise is just trolling
They're a lazy copy anyway so Blizz can claim content while corner cutting and reusing the entire dwarf race assets like all animations and then just reskin and add miniscule customizations. They're a joke. But despite that, they're stingy race/class restrictions are dumb at this point and people that wanted them should be able to play them. Who gives a crap. Blizzard loathes fun.
This makes me incredibly happy.Giving every race every class just takes away from the lore. While it's a game, the classes a race can be help paint a picture of the society of that race. Everyone being everything is just boring,
Earthen DKs will presumably be added in a later patch, along with Dracthyr DKs, like how allied races didn't get the class until 8.3.There isn't really a lot of lore work that needs to go into Death Knight races, just die and get brought back as a DK.
This makes sense. They're living rock, there's no flesh there to die.
Perfect, as Earthen aren't flesh and not really alive in the traditional sense.They are more like stone constructs. Tbh, this is our first construct race and as such are either activated or not. This was my original hope for OG Mechagnomes being playable, not the Junker Gnomes we have now.