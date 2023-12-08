Night Elf Child Model Datamined on Patch 10.2.5 PTR

Okay, hear me out, the model is 90% good. But it's 2023, there is no reason for these feet anymore.
The new Nelf child model looks creepy AF
She's named Finel and wanders around Bel'Ameth. It's the child that was rescued from the darnassus fire. https://warcraft.wiki.gg/wiki/Finel
Creepy face I need to be honest, and she looks angry too.And I agree Its not Vanilla anymore, its too hard to make feet more realistic ? COME ON.You can still fix that.And to be clear, I can say good job when its good job (Bel'ameth is good but a bit empty), and now its not the case, for my opinion at least.
Yeah, the effort going into the zone is insane! I want to make that clear. It's awesome. I just hope they don't shortcut on these little things.
Oh its so ugly and i love it for that.
Ok so Tauren calves next right?
Night elf playable confirmed ?
Still no rationale for why the Night Elves are suddenly okay with abandoning the Ashenvale and Hyjal regions when they have lived there for thousands of years…