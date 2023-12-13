New Wisp NPCs in Bel'ameth in Patch 10.2.5

Maybe wisp amulet from archeology interactions! (Who am I kidding, archeology dead)
I understand this in gameplay-wise, but allowing horde to enter this area after reading the genocide they did doesn't seem "lore-friendly" or logical at all. I mean imagine kissing your neigbour and picking flowers together when you know he killed your parents and most of your friends... Hell, the lore really has become a s**t-show at this point.
It has been only 5 years. I would love to see people whose friends, family and entire villages and cities were completely wiped out by rampaging monsters how they would be suddenly okay with letting the same monsters roam freely around them and interact with them. Real life conflicts take decades to heal and sometimes they don't and sometimes they happen over less than what has happened in the kaldorei lands. Not to mention the whole premise after the burning was that Tyrande and her people moved to Hyjal over the fact that Alliance was too forgiving but I guess Blizzard forgot about that part.I recommend anyone to read the short novel about the burning, it is super well written and really paints the picture of the horrors that the Horde did. But as always Blizzard will push through their agenda, favouring Horde and ignoring their atrocities. Because killing thousands, poisoning lands, mana bombing a whole city, bombing a druid school, corrupting heart of Ashenvale, nailing civilians to the walls with spears in front of the victims' children in Stormsong and many many more things, that is all okay, it is forgotten, been five years. Just gonna wait for the Horde whiners that come with "Remember Camp Taurajo" argument. /kappa
They could make this the new Night Elf starting zone, like it was Teldrassil. Shadowglen was great, I remember leveling all my Night Elves there, long before the starting zone changed to Exile's Reach...
Psychiatrist: "You cannot hear images." The first image: "AAAAAAAH, ISHNU ALAH."
I'm disappointed they became wisps. And that the tree didn't produce acorns that turned into Dryads. Wisps are just nature spirits.Honestly, Amirdrassil got hyped up as this amazing thing for the Night Elves, that would be the pay-off to all their suffering? But is it? It was bought through the sacrifice of yet more lives, and countless souls. But what does it do? Azeroth rewarded the Aspects. But for the Night Elves?They already had a tree in Hyjal. They aren't even building a city on top this time. They're just building a city around it. They could have built a new city anywhere. Certainly didn't need to wait 7+ years for that. It seems they'd have been better off, if they just did that? The tree does nothing.
Looking at the fate of the wisps in life, one thing comes to mind...How many effing people did Lorath Sunbeam kill? Because he killed 3 people mentioned here personally, and after reading his lore he somehow ambushed every night elf he fought except malfurion
Everyone complaining about the lore, whether it's #$%^ or not, writing walls of text.Me, Sees Ilthalaine: Unnnnnngggg Ishnu-alah weary traveler~!
Yeah I had a feeling the comment section would go like this.Yes, thank you Horde for helping save the world and protecting this tree. Now go away and find something else to invade.
People bringing up WWII as an example. At the end of WWII, the Axis lost and were occupied by the Allies and forced to change their governments and, hell, cultures. Their surviving leaders were put on trial and many were executed for their war crimes. The entire Horde leadership is at least complicit in genocide, and only really stood up once they were threatened themselves. All of them, barring Calia and Lilian, were the leaders of their people during such thing. That's the issue. There was never any actual comeuppance for the Horde's actions. Now these wisps get to hang out at Amirdrassil, while the Horde who killed them get to walk around them. Woo.
In the PTR about War of Thorns, there was this mission where Horde players raised dead NEs as Undead.It took the community's reaction for Blizz to consider the fact that, by lore, not all those who revive are taken by hatred or anger; some still maintain their sanity.This cause the mission to be changed so that instead of reviving everyone, some fought back.Horde was no hero fighting for Amirdrassil, Fryakk would destroy the world.It's just strange to allow Horde there.I personally don't mind cities becoming cross-faction, just not the NEs. Not now. Not when that should be their reward.