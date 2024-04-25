New Weapon Models on TWW Alpha - Updated Shalamayne

so how the second part of the blade hold since there's no longer magic holding it ?
I like these new designs. Personally, I would like to have a traffic light as my next axe/mace. I want it to turn red when I put it away and green when I start to use it.
I'm frustrated :(The runic axe is amazing, but just the handle... The blade looks like traffic sign xD
Double sided daggers? Warglaives for gnomes!
New night elf dagger-glaives are nice, but it's still annoying that one of the Hunter hero specs is called "Sentinel" and yet Hunters cannot use the literal Sentinel glaives we already have. They won't be able to use these either. The class can still equip nearly every weapon type in the game, but somebody decided when it needed a melee-only spec, it needed to be 2h-only as well. So many classes can already dual-wield, why not let Hunters do it like they used to?
The axe looks like ^&*!. it in no way looks like it could cut, and the wonky blade is just awkward.
I am pretty sure those "axes" are the pvp pennants.
New? oh u mean recycled,
If they're for dagger slot that'd be totally awesome.