New Weapon Enchants in The War Within - Secondary Stat Boosts, Interesting Effects

I sincerely hope that the mainstat + damage proc enchant isn't BIS and we get to swap enchants around more. I know that most casters (at the very least) by this point of the expansion are all using haste enchants, but it basically just swapped your one designated enchant for another. Being able to pick whatever secondary is best for you, or even two secondaries if you're a dual wielder like in BFA, would be super cool.
Are the requirements already final (min character level 70, min item level 180).?When these don't change you can use these enchants for DF items as well - and that would make them very powerful.
well, radiant power bis then i guess
Hmmmm no I think I will once again use Fallen Crusader