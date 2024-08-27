New Ways to Earn Weekly Knowledge Points in War Within - Crafting Professions Bugged?

Im starting to see Patron orders appear. All have min ranks which are requiring having to pickup higher level mats. This is...going to be expensive to maintain. lol
Are there going to be random knowledge drops from mobs in the world?Are we not receiving Artisan’s Acuity every time we gain knowledge?What skill level do you need to be to pick up the quests and/or start receiving NPC patron orders?Knowledge and Acuity gains still seem to be severely lacking compared to DF. The issues seem worse rather than better so far.
The War Within in general has less sources of Knowledge Points compared to Dragonflight.Blizzard most likely wanted players to progress slower at the beginning of the expansion, so they reduced it all.Here's a screenshot of the current sources for some of my professions: https://i.imgur.com/8QEIKMG.pngAddon: WeeklyKnowledgeWeekly:
As a side note, the Engineering work Order quest only rewards 1 Knowledge point, instead of 2 like the other professions.Edit: and all my Patron Work Order are for Level 2 and Level 3 quality items. LOL
skinning is bugged, i have opened all chests and skinned everything and i have only 8 points in total, while with herbing and mining i have like 50+, same with all crafting
Do we really have to take items out of our warband bank to use them for crafting orders? This is a huge QoL fail.
I'm not seeing a weekly enchanting quest. What figures? 68/100 enchanting. I was able to pickup a blacksmithing one no problem