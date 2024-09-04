New Warcraft 3 Faction Crest Back Pieces in November Trading Post - Orc, Human, Night Elf & Scourge

Those back pieces transmogs are all absolutely useless because they hide your weapon, which just looks stupid when you sheathe and your weapon disappears
We finally get Frostmourn as mog and its for the back slot. lmfao
Bro, using a forsaken to rep the scourge is just cruel
Been waiting for this!
Magnificent, and that's exactly how Alliance symbols should look! I'm waiting for Blizzard to take a step forward and introduce the Lordaeron tabard for the Alliance.
the horde one looks like something a shaman might wear at least. rest of them look like toys a child might want to wear though. kinda tacky
If they arent facion locked it would be fried, but then again an orc can have the of Lordaeron title so nothing makes sense in this game anymore
Those looks amazing. But PLEASE, if you're selling them, don't be like 400 tenders each ...
It's whack seeing Warcraft art featuring long beards.WHERE'S OUR LONG BEARDS BLIZZARD?