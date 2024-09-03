New War Within Content Re-Enabled

Sooooo....what's the content?
This is still broken, just logged out and back in.Update: It's still bugged in your quest log. Walk up to Alleria to pick up the quest at 31.74, 59.81.
Yeah, restarted, logged out and back in. Flew to each zone, still no quests.
Daym that was too much content servers prolly couldnt handle it, please dont drop this enormus amout in future
new content = two quests LMAO nothing new is there for weeks, this is the most boring expansion ever
So I did the quest of course at the end it lagged out or bugged out I should say instantly to me out of the cinematic I had to watch it on wowhead youtube
I was never logged in before this announcement of it being back up. I logged into the game expecting it to show in my quest log, pointing me somewhere to pick up the last quest of the chapter, but I've got nothing. I attempted to re-log, close out the game, and go back in, but there's still nothing. Blizzards track record just keeps getting worse and worse.
Doesn't work for me
Still broken. Logged out multiple times and no new campaign quest available.
So the new content is the campaign quest?
This is frustrating. Logged in/out several times. I want to play with the dwarves this expansion so this is just wasting my time.
Just as I go to work :/ oh well excited to get home and get myself a rocky dwarf!
It's step 5/5? My quest log is 4/5 and waits for aleriya... Or is it bugged?
Maybe not for EU yet? No questgiver!
AH fixed when?