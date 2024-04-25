New War Within Alpha Invite Wave - Check Launchers for Access

Translation: Streamers check for access.
how to sign up for the alpha?
This is for the other half of the Twitch Streamers that didn't get in the first time.
CCs are in for the funplayers are in for the revenue (for blizz)
Its for 0.01% of players of course I am not in
No alpha club here :(
They forgot me again. Shame.
Wonder who these. Many are?
Not a streamer, not friends with any dev or anything, not a top raider/m+/pvper. I did get alpha just now.
Ah yes, those with accounts from 2005 like me are still avoided like the plague.
Everyone know the alpha acces is only for streamers and Content Creator on Youtube etc.
Why even make an announcement? Nobody outside of Streamers, Influencers, and people who know people at Blizzard are getting into the Alpha.
Where would we check in the launcher? Notifications? Or just keep clicking the game version menu and hoping? :D
doubt id ever get alpha lol. Tho i did just get beta for cataclysm classic yesterday lol. makes sense