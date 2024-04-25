New Voidweaver Priest Animations - Void Torrent, Entropic Rift, Void Blast

New rift is crazy good, void blast is alright, torrent in need of a glow up
BRB rerolling priest.
torrent is awful
I'm so happy with these visuals, wish it altered more stuff from their normal spells. Really need some Glyphs.But we're eating, besties. Gonna get that sweet void.
I knew Sarkareth would inspire a new stylistic approach to void magic. I love these glass shard looking bits. I loved them during sark fight, it was a shame that so much stuff was goin on on screen that it was hard to appreciate the beauty of it all.
Now I've got some hope! Give it to MORE abilities in each kit! Like Divine Storm being distinct between hero specs for Ret!