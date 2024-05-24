New Trading Post Items in The War Within - Plunderstorm Armor Recolor!

Or just a reference to Oktoberfest since Brewfest is Dwarf-themed and several of the others are holiday references - Burning Hearts for Midsummer Fire Festival (June) Bountiful Gifts for Pilgrim's Bounty (November), etc.
Didn't enjoy plunderstorm that much so I never got the armour. But now that it'll be in the trading post AND in my favourite colour... I'm pretty excited ;D
Pretty fair to make the worst recolor of the set welfare I suppose. I wonder when and where the other colors will be?
meanwhile I'm still waiting for the battlespoon that was datamined ages agoalso the warlock bikes
Maybe we can finally get those hellbikes in October.
The teal subcolor is nice and adds some good pop in contrast, but I wouldn't call it 'Radiant' as much as I would say it's more 'Rotten Tangerine' instead.