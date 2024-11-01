New The War Within Meta-Expansion Achievement - Two New Mounts in Patch 11.0.7

recolor, jesus.
Recolour - yawn
The models stay that way? Kind of disappointing i thought this was a picture from the ones already ingame. Just minor reskins. Wish they would be unique
they did unique mounts for the big meta achievements for the expansion, these are just part of it, right?
After the meta achievements from last expansions, this one is really quite reasonable!
So much to do but I'd be happy to do it lol
I don't get people complaining about recolors when the originals aren't available all year round (the deathspeaker was from KSM throughout SL and the boat was tied to a subscription model and only sometimes shows up for tendies).
Junk recolors, no reason to do any of this.
Why does the ship look SOO familiar to me?What's the name of the original one? It feels like they are the same to the letter?
I like the colors for shadow of doubt mount, but i never was a huge fan of that model. These reskins are minimal effort for meta achievements. At least the shadowlands version one, when added afterwards, was the pvp mount without the armor (which was the first one of its kind I think), and we had good boi Taivan for DF. The new BFA one is Jani model so thats kind of neat. The stormcrow could have been the siren isle as its pretty fancy and im sure they could have come up with something else for the big main one. Oh wells. Am not surprised.
Not as iconic or memorable as Taivan—or even Jani. Damn.
i like this bite sized approach vs the intimidating laundry list of doing (literally) everything an expansion has to offer. its nice to get small rewards for pretty sizable time investments, hopefully there will be a larger reward once were close to closing out the expansion that is fresh and a bit more satisfying than a reskin.
Its probably Just the first part of the big meta. DF, SL, the New BFA needs achis from the entire Expansion for the big mount. The zone achies are recolors there aswell.
These achievements are more similar to the Dragonflight zone meta achievements that were one part of the end of expansion meta. All of those lesser meta achievements awarded recolored mounts (ohuna, ottuk, etc)So I’m guessing these are similar and will be rolled into a larger end of expansion meta with a unique mount. No reason to complain about this.