New The War Within Meta-Expansion Achievement - Two New Mounts in Patch 11.0.7

NEW You Xal Not Pass End Xalatath's schemes (for now) by completing the achievements below.

Reward: Shadow of Doubt

NEW Shadow of Doubt

Description: Manifesting after Xal'atath's disappearance, this shadow's very existence begs the question: Were her schemes truly thwarted? Or have we just played deeper into her hands?

Source: Achievement: You Xal Not Pass

Category: Exploration





NEW Isle Remember You Complete all the Siren Isle achievements listed below.Reward: The Breaker's Song

NEW The Breaker's Song

Description: 'Tis a rare moment in history when a sailor carves the very monster that left 'em stranded to die upon the bow of their ship. Our lot is a blasphemous and piddly bunch. To think one of us might have the humility to honor such a creature is damn near mad.

Zone: Siren Isle

Achievement: Isle Remember You





List of Achievements