New The War Within Beta Build - Fixes Mac Issues

Let’s go, Mac testers getting prioritized in Blizzard’s feedback system with our blue bubbles and lack of Crowdstrike vulns
How about an interact object fix? Can't test campaign cuz it's been broken for days
Real gamers don't use Apple products. This is a waste of dev time.
I don't use a Mac, but many do. The people commenting before me are just whiners who have nothing better to do. They just assume it's the same part of the team fixing everything
If only they'd make the game natively compatible with Linux...
W for mac users. Huge L for windows users today