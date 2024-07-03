New The Great Push Trailer for Dragonflight Season 4 - Begins July 5th



The Great Push has returned for the final season of Dragonflight!



The world’s greatest dungeoneers will face off against one another to test their limits and set records by pushing Mythic+ keystones as high as possible over the span of several weekends. In the Groups Stage, 12 teams vie for a spot in the Global Finals by conquering 12 unique sets of dungeons and affixes. At the end of the Group weekends, the 6 teams with the fastest runs in the highest dungeons will qualify for a spot in the Global Finals and compete for the lion’s share of the $200,000 prize pool!