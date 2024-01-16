New Teleportation Toy for Worgens - Teleport to Gilneas

What level do you have to be to start this quest?
Now if only teleport Ravenholdt would make it into the Toy Box.
This would be such a cool toy to have for every race
Got this toy as a night elf. Says must be a worgen to use tho
Is there a cool animation?
Completed the questline only on a human, have it earned already (but obviously non-usable). So everyone wanting the toy don't worry about doing it twice.
Is not "Worgens" Worgen is still the plural for itself
the quest giver is by the SW portal, not the other portals.
Completed the questline on my dwarf, didn't know there was a toy until now but it was already in my toybox :)
Just completed the quest on my Human. Could not interact with the flower as others are saying.