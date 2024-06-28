New Tarot Card Artwork Added for World of Warcraft: The Official Tarot Deck and Guidebook Pre-Order



Guide your tarot practice with this beautiful tarot deck and guidebook filled with original, never-before-seen artwork inspired by the massively popular World of Warcraft online role-playing game.



Featuring deluxe custom artwork of iconic heroes and creatures from Azeroth, this one-of-a-kind tarot deck gives longtime World of Warcraft players a refreshing way to connect with the lore and legend of the game. Containing both major and minor arcana, the set also comes with a comprehensive guidebook explaining each card’s meaning as well as simple spreads for easy readings. Packed in a sturdy, decorative gift box, this stunning tarot deck is perfect for World of Warcraft fans and tarot enthusiasts alike.



THEMED DECK: Immerse yourself in the world of Azeroth with this collectible tarot deck and guidebook



ORIGINAL ARTWORK: Features 78 cards and a 128-page booklet with all-new hand-illustrated works of art.



GUIDEBOOK INCLUDED: This unique deck includes a guidebook filled with card meanings and spread examples to help tarot practitioners of all skill levels perform fun and informed readings.



PERFECT GIFT: Packaged in a sturdy, deluxe gift box, the deck is the perfect gift for fans of the World of Warcraft franchise