New Sylvanas Widowmaker Overwatch 2 Skin Revealed at Gamescom 2024

A hanzo skin would have made way more sense, but ok.
Ok well WoW is next so Ensemble: Dark Ranger General's Kit will be ours :D
Probably would have been better to do that in 2016 or 2017 during Legion and Overwatch hype.
Funny how in D4 and in OW they returned to "sexy Sylvanas" to sell skins. What happened to covering her up with a "real armor" ?
Probably a $60 - $80 skin. Still not playing OverScam 2.
I'm no certified expert, but I'm pretty sure both those weapons she's holding would be pretty hard to operate effectively while holding the other
Guaranteed this will be outrageously priced and/or in an even more outrageously priced bundle.
I thought Overwatch was dead?
HELLSCREAM REINHARDT!
Ok that's easy money for Blizzard from me